New law an overreach for doctors

I was recently informed by my physician’s office that a South Carolina law was passed requiring individuals who use prescription drugs to be seen by their physicians three or four times a year to be eligible to receive refill prescriptions. Prior to this an annual visit was all that was required.
I later spoke with the physician’s office manager who clarified that controlled substances are the target of the legislation, yet the practice policy may still require me to be seen twice a year merely to renew asthma-related medications.
This, in my opinion, is totally unnecessary and greatly overreaching. Can you shed some light on this matter and who introduced and supported this measure?
Michael Denoncourt
Hilton Head Island
