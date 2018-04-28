Welcome news about saving land in Beaufort County

For the past three decades I have supported the importance of land stewardship as our county has faced the reality of its increased popularity as a place to vacation and retire.
My new neighbors are gladly received, but I am especially concerned that as a county we must maintain our vigilance about controlling growth and maintaining water quality.
That’s why the recent nationally-sponsored study by The Trust for Public Land – “The Economic Benefits of Parks, Trails and Conserved Open Spaces in Beaufort County” – was such a welcomed report.
Beaufort County Councilman Brian Flewelling made a number of good points in his overview assessment of the report of conserving county land on your editorial page.
His point that particularly caught my eye, however, was the significance of the Beaufort County Rural & Critical Land’s Program purchase of easements surrounding the Marine Corps Air Station and other military installations, and how these protective buffers helped play an important part in keeping these installations from being closed and thereby saving nearly 15,000 local jobs.
It really pleases me to see how enlightened our citizens are when it comes to understanding that residential and commercial development are not the only way to boost an economy in a beautiful county like ours.
Dot Gnann
Beaufort
