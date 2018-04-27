Beaufort County school board in Hillary denial

Looks like the Hillary mentality is alive and flourishing on the Beaufort County Board of Education, with members choosing to ignore the blazing facts for the huge failure of their referendum. They blamed low Bluffton turnout among those supporting it.
If this vote doesn’t wake them up to the reasons behind the failure, which is them and them alone, we are all in trouble, at least until their positions are up for a vote.
Diane Foglia LaFleur
Bluffton
