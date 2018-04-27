Thank you, Donald Trump, from Lowcountry Universalists

I want to thank President Donald Trump for increasing the membership and the number of visitors and guests to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bluffton.
Trump’s lack of concern for the plight of the average person, let alone the downtrodden, has motivated people to find a place where they feel safe to discuss what is happening to America.
The Unitarian tenets of belief include affirming the inherent worth and dignity of every human being and practicing justice, equity, and compassion in our words and deeds. We are a liberal, compassionate group of people who welcome everyone.
We have open doors, open hearts, open minds, and open arms to all people, regardless of their race, creed, disability, color, documentation, or sexual orientation.
We believe that food to eat, medical care, and making a living wage should be available for all. No one should be subjected to bigotry or discrimination.
We believe in the right of our citizens to vote. Deporting the Dreamers and tearing apart families, who have committed no crime, is cruel.
Children should not have to worry about being shot when they go to school or a concert.
Some of us are working on these issues individually or collectively. We are a safe port in this chaotic storm.
Gordon Stamler
Hilton Head Island
