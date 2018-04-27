Legislature buckles to Big Energy, but Beaufort County delegation on right side

For a few blissful hours recently, it looked like South Carolina was going to break free of the stranglehold the utility industry has on the General Assembly. Lawmakers were tantalizingly close to showing that they’d learned their lesson from the SCANA nuclear debacle. They were about to sidle ever so slightly away from nuclear- and fossil-fueled power generation toward solar energy.
House bill 4421, among other things, would have removed the paltry 2 percent cap on the amount of solar power the utility companies must accept and continue to exempt solar panels from property tax valuations. After all, solar energy is a 3,000-job industry that’s growing fast. The bill had received overwhelmingly bipartisan support just a week earlier, and victory was in hand.
But no. Back under the utility companies’ thumb we go.
Using a masterful stroke of parliamentary procedural manipulation and a very loose interpretation of the state Constitution, utility industry lobbyists persuaded legislative leaders to rule that the bill needed a super majority to prevail. It fell 20 votes short.
On the bright side, the entire Beaufort County delegation voted in favor of clean energy and there is still time for clean-energy forces to devise creative tactics of their own to salvage the measure.
Please thank local legislators for standing up to Big Energy. There is still a chance for South Carolina to put residents’ interests ahead of corporate utilities. Will they?
Lisa Allen
Lady’s Island
