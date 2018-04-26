Drivers, pay better attention to bicyclists on Hilton Head

Over the years, I’ve enjoyed commuting around Hilton Head Island on bicycle. Twenty years ago, I lived in Shipyard and commuted by bike off-island to work. Most drivers genuinely looked out for those of us on bicycle.
I had one close call returning from work one afternoon. A young lady turned off U.S. 278 onto a side street that I was about to cross. Her car tires literally screeched as she made the turn. She looked shocked when she thought she would hit me. As she realized she would not, her look turned to one of, “Wow, that would have ruined my whole day.” She was the exception in that I found most drivers to be courteous to bicyclists at that time.
On a recent visit to Hilton Head, I again biked around the island. I crossed U.S. 278 at a traffic light, in the cross walk, with the right of way, only to experience a near miss with an unobservant driver intending a right on red.
Shortly thereafter, I crossed U.S. 278 again with the right of way. And again, I just about became windshield residue on two separate cars not looking for bikes.
What is going on with all the reckless driving on the island? It could tempt a bicyclists to throw rocks! So, if a small object should impact your car some day, look around, you might see a bicyclist giving you a dirty look. In this day and age, is courtesy now the exception and recklessness now the rule?
Don Lepinsky
Whitehall, Montana
