Sea Pines changes hurt resident property owners

I am speaking for myself and many other private owners who rent their own properties through VRBO or similar platforms.
VRBO has 1,045 private owners that rent in Sea Pines alone.
Two recent policy changes – Beach Club parking and gate pass changes – have thrown this group into a total state of confusion.
Most don’t fully understand how these changes will impact their rental guests or their own friends and family. Some I talked to were not even aware of the changes. Many didn’t even get the emails describing the changes, including myself.
These changes have made me feel much different about Sea Pines and the way I am being treated by the resort and Community Services Associates. I now feel like a second-class owner because I don’t use Sea Pines Resort to manage my property.
Their “guest” can park anywhere at the Beach Club for free and pay zero gate fees. My own daughter can’t drive to the Beach Club during the summer without paying $10.
I have read extensively about Sea Pines founder Charles Fraser and I don’t think any of these changes would have happened on his watch. Our two boards obviously have little regard for property owners. Our finances are a mess, covenants are not enforced, our gate is leaking dollars, and the new $20 gate pass voucher will put even more cars through the gate.
The resort is taking over the thing that matters most – the quality of life of the resident property owners.
Don Gilbert
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments