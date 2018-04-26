Beaufort County school board the reason for ‘no’ vote

I don’t think many people were surprised by the overwhelmingly negative vote (72 percent) in the Beaufort County School District bond referendum on April 21.
For those who asked for a “yes”vote, the reason was to help the children and not to pay any attention to the dysfunctional school board. It was precisely to help the children that people voted “no.” It is the school board that is standing in the way of helping children.
Anyone who follows the school board can clearly see that many members (not all) don’t demonstrate the slightest concern for the children’s education. They are too busy being spiteful and vindictive, and totally unprofessional.
Until the school board is able to restore the public’s trust, nothing will get done.
I have a suggestion. Have an open meeting and invite the public. Have every school board member state the reason he or she is a member of the board and state what the board needs to do to establish credibility with the public. No name-calling or otherwise inappropriate comments should be tolerated. An objective person should be responsible for compiling the results to be taken up at the next board meeting. The board members should come to some consensus regarding the way forward and make a plan to set priorities and act upon them.
Without a plan to operate in a sane and reasonable manner, the entire board should quit and go home. The public is sick and tired of their behavior.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
