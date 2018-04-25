S.C. legal system a disgrace

“State eyes school district’s lawyer’s actions with board.” The broader issue in this headline is “who is the state” and how do they “eye” the lawyer’s actions?
In this case, it is the S.C. Supreme Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which maintains that “Regulating the conduct of both judges and lawyers is critical to preserving the integrity of the South Carolina judicial system and to instilling public confidence in the administration of justice.”
If your reporter had dug a little deeper, she would have found that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s 2016-17 annual report reflects its efficacy. In that year, 1,541 complaints — by 1,541 parties who pursued the effort to submit a complaint — were filed. Of these, 1,285 were “dismissed” — they went nowhere. Of the 251 complaints that were not dismissed, the majority of 103 resulted in a “Letter of Caution.” Nine cases were closed due to the “Death of Lawyer,” perhaps a reflection on how quickly the counsel resolves these complaints.
The essence is that “the integrity of the South Carolina judicial system” is an oxymoron and the corruption and dysfunction of the state’s legal system, which pervades the legislature, has negatively impacted every citizen in our state — in ways that they will never know.
The U.S. legal system is set up in such a way that it has created a class of legal professionals who operate under the radar, without genuine oversight and accountability, so as to secure power, impunity, and self-enrichment. It’s a disgrace.
Kate McClintic
Beaufort
