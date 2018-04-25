Want to be ‘Lowcountry’? Use local talent

Recently, friends and I visited the HGTV Home that was built in Palmetto Bluff by watching the special on TV. We had actually driven by the outside of the home and it looks adorable.
While the inside proved to be way too much stuff, and certainly not a representation of “Lowcountry design,” it was the selection of the designer I question. I find it interesting that between Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton not one qualified interior designer could be found to better represent the Lowcountry.
Many have received national attention for their work. As a retired professional designer with 35-plus years experience, I consider it an insult to the talent we have in this area to select a designer who, while very successful in a metro-Chicago market, was brought in to interpret Southern, Lowcountry interiors.
It certainly did not reflect our area.
It was as bad as the entrance to Margaritaville, which is neither Key West or Lowcountry but looks more like a high school play setting for “South Pacific.”
If you’re selling the Lowcountry, then design for the area with local talent.
Ann L. Rebhan
Okatie
