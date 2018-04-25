Paper’s ‘vendetta’ is what went wrong

“School board’s $76 million referendum rejected: What went wrong?” was the lead article on the front-page of the Tuesday Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
It is obvious what went wrong. It was the year-long personal vendetta carried out by the editors and staff of The Island Packet against the members of the Beaufort County Board of Education and the superintendent ... with total disregard for the needs of the school system, its employees (including teachers), and students. Oh, and also the needs of the communities.
Almost every article written about the schools has included some reference to the “lack of trust,” “the dysfunctional board,” “the unethical superintendent,” “the FBI’s request for information,” and more negatives. In some cases, these comments were not even pertinent to the subject of the article.
While it may not be totally true, I suspect that many of the letters published on the Opinion page were from people who had no firsthand knowledge of what really transpired at the board meetings and of the superintendent’s actions, but were only informed by what they read in the paper. Seemingly overlooked was the progress that has been made by the overall body of students in recent years.
This vote should not have been about the superintendent and the members of the school board, but about what the school system needs in coming years. It is sad that the opportunity to support our schools was wasted.
Andrew Carter
Sun City
