Out of sight? Who cares?

Keystone Pipeline, who cares?
Global warming, melting glaciers, who cares?
Build a wall, who cares?
Drilling offshore, now we care.
I guess the old adage that if it doesn’t affect you, who cares, comes to pass.
Well, there are a bunch of things that President Donald Trump is doing that will affect us all eventually. From the new tax laws to clean coal, the results are the same.
We Americans were suppressed during the Obama administration, so much so that we think we can justify anything this man throws at us. As long as we don’t see it. We all become immune to the state of things, thinking that as long as it doesn’t affect us, who cares.
Now it does. The drilling offshore will prove my point. When you go walking on the beach look out and see the beautiful rigs off the coastline. Then when you wash the oil from the bottom of your feet, you will know what I’m talking about. Not off Key Largo, but off Hilton Head Island.
Do you think the people who live in Bluffton or Savannah care? They can’t see it.
The decision has been made already, and you can’t do anything about it. So stop your moaning and groaning and live with the fact that no matter what Trump did or will do, you all will justify his actions. Until it affects you.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
