Beaufort County school board doesn’t get it; leadership must change

The Beaufort County Board of Education’s scam of having a special election for a $76 million bond referendum backfired. The six board members who go along with Superintendent Jeff Moss can’t get the drift that they lack the public’s trust to do the right thing with our tax dollars. The remaining five board members get it.
In a small turnout, the request was denied by a more than 2-to-1 margin. As long as the majority of this board is under the thumb of the superintendent, there will be no money coming.
The FBI’s subpoenas are another issue. Transparency is a must, not an option. The next member of the board majority who is up for re-election, might consider his or her stance on all these issues.
To top it off, they gave this superintendent a bonus. In my world, he would have been fired when he pleaded guilty to ethics violations. He should have been gone, contract or no contract.
The teachers, administrators and students pay the price for the shenanigans the majority of this board has permitted. The superintendent works for the board, not the other way around. As long as Moss is in charge, and the six members of the board are derelict in their duties, we’ll turn them down again.
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
