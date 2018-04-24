Newspaper sensationalism hurting Beaufort County students

I lived in Cincinnati for many years and recall an ad on television by a carpet salesman who used to say, “I don’t care about making money. I just love to sell carpets.”
After last weekend’s rejection of the Beaufort County School District bond referendum, it occurred to me that the carpet salesman’s sentiments are shared by this newspaper. “They don’t care about education, they just love to sell newspapers.”
After a steady drumbeat for nearly two years, this paper has managed to heap enough malice on the superintendent and the school board to influence voters to abandon common sense and vote for retribution.
This is not about the dysfunctional board or the performance of the superintendent. It’s about leadership. The Beaufort County school board has lacked leadership for years. If the board had simply stated its responsibility to enforce the policy regarding nepotism and acted accordingly, the distraction could have been prevented.
But that did not happen and decisions were made in a furtive manner, i.e., attempting to avoid notice and attention, consistent with the time-honored ways that have plagued this state since Reconstruction.
Thanks to media sensationalism, the county has been misguided on the needs of the education system. The children and teachers of this community are the ones impaired by this ill-informed vote. Does anyone really think that we don’t need more school facilities given the growth, particularly in the Bluffton area?
The newspaper must be happy with its pyrrhic victory.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
