New hope for brain wellness

What if neurogenesis does happen?
I was excited to read your recent article describing a promising scientific study that presented evidence that even in our 70s neurogenesis, the process by which our brains make hundreds of new neurons every day, is very evident. While research continues on this subject, the conclusions for those of us reaching that age offer hope and are indeed encouraging.
This recent research supports Memory Matters’ expanded vision and mission to include “Optimizing Brain Wellness” by balancing memory care with individualized brain health. While the organization continues to serve the community through counseling, the Compass Day Program, Connections Classes and Brain Boosters, promotion of brain health as a part of proactive memory care is a logical initiative.
For the perfect opportunity to learn more about how to activate brain cells and increase your neurogenesis process I would encourage readers to attend Memory Matters’ inaugural Brain Health Summit on April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort. Call 843-842-6688 or visit memory-matters.org to learn more. I’m going.
Sarah Coffin
Board member and past president
Memory Matters
Hilton Head Island
