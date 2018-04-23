What are Christians thinking?

I am dumbfounded that so many Christians can support Donald Trump, a man who seems to have few of the character traits that Jesus both advocated and exhibited. I believe that these are the traits that we try to cultivate in our children. I have taken them from a Christian web site, “What Christians Want To Know.”
The 10 traits they listed are: Compassion — trying to help others; serving others — not to be served but to serve; loving — doing for others rather than self; forgiving — those who ill treat us; commitment — to the service of others; prayerful — which I believe to be a way of seeking guidance; gentleness — display kindheartedness; patience — composure in dealing with adversaries; self-control — when faced with temptation; humble — never seeking praise and accolades for his powers and accomplishments.
While we may differ in our political, economic and social views, I suspect that few would disagree with the desirability of the above character traits. A few others that I might add or put in other words are: loyalty, dependability, honesty, empathy, and modesty.
If you see many of the above traits in President Donald Trump, we are viewing the world through very different lenses.
What I see in Trump are the “Seven Deadly Sins”: Pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.
Frank Flaumenhaft
Hilton Head Island
