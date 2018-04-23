Hilton Head needs new priorities based on the original vision

To follow on David Lauderdale’s column on traffic congestion and my friend Peter Zych’s letter urging that we only elect Town Council members who oppose today’s development model, I believe we need to start thinking more specifically about our next 5-10 years.
We have proof today that traffic congestion at the bridge and Sea Pines Circle has already decreased Hilton Head Island business and will increasingly discourage tourism. Island restaurants and hotels increasingly have staffing problems and new businesses and second-job retirees will likely diminish. The value of most medium- and higher-priced homes has never recovered from the recession.
The schedule for widening U.S. 278 from the bridges to Spanish Wells Road is unknown, but I suspect it is closer to 10 years than five.
As we become a small city with relatively uncurtailed development of timeshares, apartments and housing, we need to research and think more about our feasible options.
Too many of us have forgotten or not accepted the original vision of Hilton Head to preserve the environment. I believe that the visioning project became too focused on changing our unique development vision, which created the great success we had and are currently losing.
Smaller cities are buying medium-sized buses that are battery powered and adaptable to becoming driverless, which could help with local traffic, retirement centers and schools. I’m sure there are other alternatives, but my central concern is that this traffic and environmental issue must become the top priority of our town leaders as well as voters.
Walt Schymik
Hilton Head Island
