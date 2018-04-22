America shows greatness to service members

This letter is first-hand reporting that America is great with respect to recognizing those who served honorably in our military regardless of political affiliation or whoever is the current commander in chief.
I just returned from Arlington, Va., where the ashes of my late husband, Richard E. Conn, were laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. He was not career military; he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. And yet, the military honors he was accorded on this occasion — from the services in the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer to those in the cemetery, the Air Force chaplain who presided, body bearers, 21-gun salute, a bugler playing taps and a ceremonially-folded U.S. flag presented to me with thanks for his service — were significant and conducted with extraordinary reverence.
We can all thank our military while they are serving; they in turn do an incredible job of thanking their departed fellow service members.
Margaret Conn
Hilton Head Island
