Barbara Bush will be missed

I shall always cherish my fond memories of our late First Lady, Barbara Bush.
Our friendship goes all the way back to 1991, a couple of months after a sleigh-riding accident at Camp David in which she suffered a fractured leg. I inquired into her recovery and we began writing notes to each other.
I also sent her a copy of a poem I had composed called “Apotheosis,” or reflections on war. I had written it during my time in the Marine Corps, and I was awarded the American Freedoms Medal at Valley Forge for it. I was living in New Jersey at the time.
Barbara Bush was someone we don’t see very often, namely, a perfect lady. She will be sorely missed.
Robert W. Sheehan
Beaufort
