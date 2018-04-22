Tax law will save us $3,200

In response to a recent letter about the impact of the new law, we are two retired small business owners. Our CPA also prepared a 2018 estimate for us, and he came up with the following:
You don’t have to make $800 quarterly estimates for 2018.
You won’t owe anything on April 15, 2019.
That’s a $3,200 savings. And, yes, we’re living the great life in the Lowcountry.
Life is good.
Carol Kaminski
Sun City
