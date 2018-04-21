Have that talk now about organ donation

Canada recently suffered a national tragedy when a horrific traffic accident took the lives of sixteen members of a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team. The untimely death of so many talented young people is every parent’s nightmare and inflicts terrible heartache on all of their friends and loved ones.
Yet, even this darkest of clouds has a silver lining. One of the victims, Logan Boulet, has emerged as a caring, selfless hero.
According to news reports, upon reaching his 21st birthday, Logan made it known to his parents that he wished to donate his organs if the appropriate circumstances ever arose.
Unfortunately for the Boulet family, those circumstances arose. Logan’s desire to donate his organs was honored, and, as a result, six terminally ill people received a new lease on life. Out of the darkness, came light.
April is Organ Donor Awareness Month. While I pray that you never find yourself on either side of the organ donor equation, the Humboldt Broncos are a painful reminder of the precarious nature of our lives.
Although it is a difficult subject to discuss, I urge you to do so with your loved ones. In all probability, if Logan Boulet had not initiated such a discussion with his parents, there would have been six more untimely deaths.
Rick Bolger
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments