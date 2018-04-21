Before buildings, pay teachers more

Sadly, I am forced to vote “no” on the school referendum. It’s not that we don’t need the buildings. It’s not about the school board, nor is it about the taxes. It’s about the pitiful salary we pay our teachers.
Yes, I realize that the money comes from two different pots, but our dedicated teachers deserve better.
No, I am not a teacher, nor do I know any teachers personally.
But I am a concerned citizen of Beaufort County, the state of South Carolina, and the United States of America. Education may well be the silver bullet that fixes many of the problems in this country, and we owe it to future generations to provide them the best education possible.
Jeff Glazer
Bluffton
