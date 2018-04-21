Ask yourself: ‘What about the children?’

It’s about the children, not the adults
As a former school board member, grandparent of students at the River Ridge Academy and as a taxpayer, I urge you to vote “yes” for the Beaufort County School District referendum on Saturday, April 21. It’s about the children and those who work with them each and every day.
Please do not let the bickering, personal attacks, constant disagreements and the personal vendetta and lack of trust some have for the superintendent cloud your decision. Study for yourself the needs of our schools in the district, most especially schools in the Bluffton community, and cast your vote.
We need a vote of “yes” now to combat the current overcrowding at our schools and to expand the career and technology programs to all of our high schools.
This referendum is only a temporary measure. If you have been keeping up with the growth in this community you know for yourself we will continue to need additional classroom space. Just drive down the backroads of this community and see the new homes being built.
Remember, this should not be a vote for or against the school board or the superintendent but a vote for our children who attend our schools each and every day and the staff that teaches them.
As you decide whether to vote “yes” or “no” on April 21, ask yourself this question: “What about the children?”
Laura Bush
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments