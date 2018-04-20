Return Heritage handicapped parking to traditional location

We have been supporting the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament for years. We appreciate the hard work of the organizers and volunteers.
However, I am compelled to write this letter on behalf of the numerous handicapped patrons who were greatly inconvenienced and physically challenged by an unnecessary and unexplained change in the handicapped parking policy.
For years, handicapped parking was permitted at the 13th green, where all patrons can enjoy the bleachers, concessions and permanent bathrooms, as well as easy access to the 12th and 14th holes.
This year, for reasons known only to the Heritage Classic Foundation, handicapped parking was prohibited at the 13th hole. The alternative offered was a series of shuttle buses and golf carts, to and from a very crowded Harbour Town.
Although this new policy may sound good to the fully ambulatory officials responsible for it, I can assure you that the golf carts and shuttle buses presented a daunting and sometimes dangerous adventure for many people. While grateful for the kindness of the drivers, I submit that the new policy eliminating handicapped parking at the 13th hole was ill-conceived and should be reversed.
Mary Lou Bolger
Hilton Head Island
