Go to polls on Saturday and vote ‘no’

It seems highly unusual for the Beaufort County Board of Education to schedule a $76 million school construction referendum for a Saturday. How many times have county residents been asked to cast votes — on any issue, especially one of this magnitude — on a Saturday?
Could it be the school board wants to suppress voter turnout? And why pay $100,000 more for a single-issue April vote when other elections are scheduled this year?
On April 21, I urge residents of Beaufort County to turn out in record numbers to reject this funding request. There are just too many issues that would suggest we should not trust the current board and superintendent.
Prominent among those issues is the ongoing FBI probe connected to school construction. Let’s not forget Superintendent Jeff Moss’s admitted ethics violations and the recent revelation that he is in the running for an out-of-state job. Lastly, there’s the board’s majority members’ arrogance and their lack of transparency.
There will be elections in November when many board members could be replaced by voters. If the new board feels a referendum is necessary, voters could then be asked to approve additional school construction funding next year.
Dave Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
