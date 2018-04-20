Vote ‘yes’ for career education this Saturday in Beaufort County

Most of the attention surrounding the April 21 school bond referendum has focused on Bluffton and how to accommodate the 51 percent growth in population since 2010. If voters approve, two existing Bluffton schools would be expanded and one new school would be built.
Less attention has been paid, however, to the other three important projects going before the voters — Career and Technology Education (CATE) buildings that would be added at Beaufort, Hilton Head and Bluffton high schools. These new classroom buildings are modern-day vocational programs and are sorely needed in Beaufort County.
Students in CATE courses study everything from engineering and health science to culinary arts, welding and automotive technology. CATE students can earn industry certifications that allow them to begin work immediately after high school graduation, or they can continue their studies at two- or four- year colleges. CATE courses can also feature internships where students put their knowledge to work at real businesses in Beaufort County.
Tradespeople in these fields are in high demand and short in supply, making CATE programs highly beneficial for both the students and for Beaufort County. The two programs that already exist at Battery Creek and May River high schools are hugely popular with the students. These young adults graduating high school with viable employment opportunities to afford them the ability to remain in Beaufort County is a win for us all.
Vote “yes” on April 21 to support the students of Beaufort County.
Buffy Snider
Bluffton
