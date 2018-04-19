It’s all about trust: Vote ‘no’ Saturday on Beaufort County school referendum

The school bond referendum is a matter of trust between the public, our elected school board members and the superintendent.
If you trust that your tax dollars will be wisely used by the board and the superintendent, then I urge you to vote “yes.”
If you feel, as five of 11 members of the board feel, this election at this time is unnecessary and not clearly defined, then you vote “no.”
It is about the children but also about trust. Can you point to the superintendent and his actions and tell your children that this is a good man who treats others fairly and wisely? Can you trust this man, who pleaded guilty to two counts of ethics violations and who has uses fear and intimidation as a management style?
The citizens have a school board that voted 6-5 to hold this special election. Board members cannot even treat each other in a decent and civil manner at their public meetings. We have a chairman who says that anyone who questions their actions will end up in hell. Is this the type of publicly-elected leader your children should emulate? We have board members threating other members and members calling each other out in vulgar and bullying ways. Are these good examples for our children?
I plan to vote “no” because I cannot trust this superintendent and a majority of the board of education to do the right thing for our children.
It is all about trust.
John Eddy
Hilton Head Island
