Too much drama; vote ‘no’

There is waaaay too much drama going on among top school district officials and school board members and the drama has been going on for waaaay too long.
Why don’t we wait until after the November elections to hand over the $76 million they are asking for?
Please go to the polls on Saturday and consider voting “no” to the Beaufort County School District referendum question.
Sandy Guhl
Bluffton
