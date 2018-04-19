Teachers, students need ‘yes’ vote by a responsible community

Vote “yes”!
Many articles and posts have been written by those who will be impacted the least by the April 21 Beaufort County School District referendum.
The irony of the entire debacle reveals the inadequacies of our leadership.
Teachers and students don’t have the luxury of halting their responsibilities based on whether they agree with who’s in charge. It’s irresponsible that supposed leaders in this community would encourage voters to vote against a measure because they have a personal vendetta against the superintendent.
So, teachers who are overworked and underpaid should continue teaching in overcrowded classrooms, and students should be shut out of the opportunity of a career-education building until some find a superintendent who will bend and yield to the demands of a citizens’ group and certain board members?
A “no” vote will not hurt Superintendent Jeff Moss; it will devastate all the educators and students who rely on elected officials and community members to vote based on facts and needs and not hearsay and vendettas.
Turn the noise down, get a copy of the referendum, look at the budgeted items, speak with a teacher or administrator at any of the listed schools and get their perspective.
Teachers leave the profession not because of children but because of the inept ability of those in power to make the right decisions. We elect people not because of their ability to be liked, but because of their willingness to make the type of change needed to empower and better the community around them.
From an overworked educator ...
Bridgette Frazier
Bluffton
