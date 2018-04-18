Don’t hold students hostage to board hostilities

It is time to focus on the educational need to support the referendum for schools on April 21. It is time to ignore the fact that the superintendent’s house is for sale and he didn’t know he was in the running for another job. It is time to ignore the divisiveness of a school board where the minority refuses to accept the decisions of the majority and will not even participate in learning how to get along.
The fact remains that school enrollment has grown dramatically, thanks to all the developers.
The state does not provide funding for school construction and developers do not pay impact fees.
By 2020, the county population will be 200,000. There is a sincere need for school buildings to accommodate this growth. Children and teachers need space if learning is to take place. Construction funds are needed for additional classrooms. Portable classrooms are not optimal for learning and teaching. Would you want your child in one all day?
Additions are needed to River Ridge Academy and May River High School. A new school is needed in Bluffton. A new career and technical education building is needed at Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head high schools. Details are in the referendum. Construction funds are subject to an annual audit. Google it.
Please don’t hold our children and teachers hostage to petty hostilities. Vote for education on April 21.
Flo Rosse
Former school board member
Hilton Head Island
