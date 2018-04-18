Why I will vote ‘no’ on Saturday

My wife and I were out of town for most of last week. Upon returning on Saturday and picking up our newspapers, I was delighted to see The Island Packet headline: “School superintendent is in running for out-of-state job.”
I was hoping that the state looking to steal Jeff Moss from us was Hawaii. The more distance between Moss and Beaufort County the better.
After reading the article, I thought that the least that I could do to help this process along would be to write a letter of recommendation to the Alabama Department of Education. Then I figured that the good people of Alabama would be smart enough to do a Google search on Moss. It would alert them to his pleading guilty to ethics violations, to the district P-card spending questions that still are unresolved, to trying to hide an FBI inquiry, and so on. They also would be able to review his leadership in the North Carolina districts that he served. My delight was beginning to ebb.
I will be at my polling place on Saturday morning to vote “no” on the $76 million school bond referendum.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments