Vote ‘yes’ for the children and staff

It is important that we have a good turnout this week for the school bond referendum; the voter registration office is open all week and the polls will be available all day this Saturday.
This is not a question about the school board; in fact, these board members will probably not even be in office when the funds are being spent. We need this action so that five years from now we can house, staff, and supply an outstanding school program for the then-nearly 25,000 children and staff of about 2,000.
This newspaper has done a good job of describing the plan for this referendum; others have mapped out the need. They need our support.
The contention among school board members is unprecedented as far as I can remember (as a fifth-generation Beaufortonian), but the attacks on the superintendent are nothing new. Most of the county school superintendents in the past several decades have left under a cloud of criticism, no matter how successful their work. This position is exposed to criticism from any disgruntled parent or citizen at a board meeting, thus drawing in exposure in the press.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
