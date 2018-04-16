Lady’s Island public input on planning April 18

Hundreds of Lady’s Island residents have been crying out for the City of Beaufort and Beaufort County to pay attention to growth issues on the island. More than 400 crowded Lady’s Island Elementary last spring to get a start on “Designing Lady’s Island,” a meeting pulled together by the Coastal Conservation League and the Sea Island Coalition.
Now, a steering committee and a consultant assembled by the county are well along in addressing the growth issues but are asking the community to stay involved.
On Wednesday evening, April 18, Lady’s Island residents are invited to stop by Lady’s Island Elementary School on Chowan Creek Bluff — when convenient, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — to review and respond to the committee’s ideas. There is no set schedule of events, simply an opportunity to see what the group is thinking about and let them know whether or not you think it makes sense.
I hope people will continue to stay interested in these key planning issues, and show up. The city and county responded when it was clear the community was concerned. We need to show them that is still the case.
William H. Chatfield
Beaufort
