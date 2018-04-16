Obvious vote is ‘no’ on Beaufort County school referendum

Imagine your financial investor, who has been fined for unethical action, approaches you regarding a deal for which he has FBI subpoenas. The figures are provided by the investor himself without being substantiated, and they keep changing. The answer is so obvious: No.
Beaufort County School District Superintendent Jeff Moss has been fined for his unethical action by the State Ethics Commission. No trust.
All of the figures for various costs and numbers of students are provided by Moss’s office without substantiation and with changes. No transparency.
The FBI has submitted three subpoenas to the school district for information regarding the last two schools built under Moss’s administration and for which referendum funds are to be used to expand. Should not these questions be answered first?
Moss and his majority board insisted this referendum be a “special” election at a cost of $100,000 rather than waiting until November. Does this not meet every definition of “fiduciary irresponsibility”?
No trust, no transparency, no fiduciary accountability.
The answer is so obvious. Vote “no” on this referendum.
Calvin Jordan
Beaufort
