Quality of life has true value

Your guest column by Beaufort County Councilman Brian Flewelling (March 29) was quite an encouragement.
Ours is a culture that has morphed from one that prided itself on doing good simply because that was “the right thing to do,” into a culture that now evaluates most decisions by the “bottom line.”
The pursuit of profit is now the path to “success” and also the means of achieving significance. This standard has mostly replaced the measuring rods we called common sense, morality, respect and commitment — those normal gauges of decision that were more attitudes and intrinsic relationships than rungs on ladders of achievement.
So, I found it almost revolutionary to see the councilman quoting a serious, new professional study done here in Beaufort County with solid research on the actual fiscal values involving our specific qualities of life.
The National Trust for Public Land studied property sales records in varying local locations, interviewed residents and visitors as to why they made decisions on where they lived or vacationed, resulting tax revenues and other factors. Our own Beaufort County Open Lands Trust and County Council’s Rural and Critical Lands Preservation Board worked closely with the National Trust in putting dollar values on what used to be common sense decisions and doing the right thing.
I found the full study at openlandtrust.org. It is a new day in advocating for open spaces, vistas, natural and cultural resources, recreation and the threatened wonders that comprise our community’s treasures. Congratulations to all involved.
Glen McCaskey
Moss Creek
