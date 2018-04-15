High times atop Joab’s highrise

Regarding yesterday’s David Lauderdale’s column about the Joab Dowling’s “highrise” on the 18th fairway in Harbour Town, some of the best viewing of the RBC Heritage was from the rooftop, where there was a bar.
We were enjoying the view and the party there during one early Heritage when someone announced that Sea Pines president Charles Fraser was waiting for the elevator downstairs so he could come up and quiet the rooftop crowd.
The problem was solved when one of the guests turned off the elevator.
Diann Wilkinson
Hilton Head Island
