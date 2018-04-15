A ‘no’ vote is also for the children

Recent letter writers have suggested that we should vote for the school board bond referendum because it is about the children. They say ignore the actions of the school board and the superintendent. I agree that this is about the children, but that is why we should vote against the bond referendum.
The school board, and especially the superintendent, should be a role model for the children of the community. They have failed miserably in that department. I believe Superintendent Jeff Moss is ethically deprived and morally challenged. The man has no integrity. He will say anything to gain one’s support. The numbers that he cites as the reason to build new schools cannot be verified. Bottom line: you cannot trust anything he says.
The school district is being investigated by the FBI regarding the building of two schools under the direction of Moss. Why should we approve Moss building a new school and adding on two new ones? If the school board believes we need more schools, get rid of Moss and we will give a bond referendum serious consideration.
This is about the children, but it is not about new schools, it is about providing a set of moral values for the children to follow. It is about providing them with examples of how to conduct themselves. It is about demonstrating that they are not only responsible for their actions but that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Tony Amadeo
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments