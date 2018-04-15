Get informed and go vote on April 21

Voters in Beaufort County will have the opportunity to go to the polls on Saturday, April 21, to vote “yes” or “no” on the proposed $76 million school bond referendum.
In accordance with the League of Women Voters’ mission to inform voters in our communities and to reinforce voting rights and responsibilities, we would like to offer some information which might be useful.
Voters can go to www.bcgov.net/vote to read the entire text of the referendum question, which includes the specific projects being proposed, including new building construction, classroom additions to existing schools and new facilities for career and technical education. Voter-approved funds can only be spent on the projects outlined in this referendum.
We encourage voters to inform themselves about the specifics of this referendum and to think carefully about what is in the best interest of children and education in our county. Above all, we encourage registered voters to participate in the decision by voting.
If you are not able to go to the polls on April 21 for work or other reasons, you can cast an in-person absentee ballot at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections at either the main office, 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort, or the satellite office, 61-B Ulmer Road in Bluffton. Both offices will be open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day to cast an in-person absentee ballot is Friday, April 20.
Elections have consequences. Please vote.
Dot Law
Nancy Williams
Co-presidents
Kathy Quirk
Education Chair
League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Area
