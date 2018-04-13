Fast golf a Heritage highlight

In your article on great moments of 50 years of the RBC Heritage, you didn’t mention the 1977 Heritage, when Gary McCord and some obscure PGA pro played the fastest round in PGA Tour history.
I was there. They made the cut, but played poorly on Saturday, and went off in the first group as a twosome, and played in 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Of course, we all know McCord now as a golf commentator on CBS broadcasts of the PGA Tour. Not sure what became of that other obscure pro.
Bill Mallon
Hilton Head Island
