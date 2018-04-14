Hilton Head south-end gridlock: What’s the answer?

Bravo to David Lauderdale’s column of April 8.
For the last two weeks, traffic on Hilton Head Island, particularly the south end, has been nutso. Just last Thursday, at around 10 a.m., I turned onto Dunnagan’s Alley and traffic was at a dead stop. No accidents, just gridlock. Now, that’s just plain crazy.
Just a couple of hours later, every road on the south end was in gridlock. And, yup, it was just the beginning of April. Good luck during the RBC Heritage. I, for one, have no intention of going anywhere on the south end, unless absolutely necessary, and quite frankly, I can’t think of anything that necessary.
So, what’s the answer? Suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Hilton Head is, simply, a beautiful a place to visit and that’s great for the visitors, but not so great if you’re a local with need to get around. I’ve been here for 35 years, half my life, and I’m simply amazed at what’s developed in that time.
There was a great program on TV the other day about the beginnings of the Heritage, when the island’s population was just a few thousand. Roads were nothing like what we have now, but you could get around without difficulty. Guess those days are gone forever.
Anyone have any thoughts on a remedy?
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments