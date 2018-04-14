Do you trust your money with Beaufort County School District?

On Saturday, April 21, Beaufort County residents will vote on whether or not to approve a $76 million construction bond referendum.
This money is being requested while the school district is dealing with three FBI subpoenas regarding possible financial irregularities by the school district regarding construction costs for May River High School and River Ridge Academy.
We currently have a split school board, with the majority of members causing serious conflict and a lack of positive direction at every school board meeting by their ridiculous behavior.
All this dissension has been developed and come via the superintendent and his leadership controversies.
Do you trust your money will have proper oversight by these people? Or should you wait for a fresh start when confidence is restored with new school board members in November who will be working in the best interest of the students? Or do you hope for the best with this current situation we have now?
Please send your message to the school district leaders by voting on Saturday, April 21.
Lyn Piwko Bullard
Hilton Head Island
