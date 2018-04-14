Why you must vote ‘no’ on Beaufort County school referendum

On Saturday, April 21, it will be time to use common sense when voting on the $76 million school bond referendum. That’s what five board members did when they voted “no.”
No dollar amounts are listed for each project on the ballot. This shows a lack of transparency. The board hasn’t even decided what grade levels the new school will accommodate. Obviously, no comprehensive study was done to show actual need. Poor planning to say the least.
If this referendum passes, it will be like writing a blank check, not only for $76 million, but maybe more if the cost overrun is similar to what is was for May River High. That project went from $35 million to just under $70 million.
The school district is currently under FBI investigation. Common sense tells me it’s not wise to give them more money while that probe is still underway.
The district is now announcing 28 years of excellence in financial reporting. Remember our neighbor Berkeley County? They made similar claims until its chief financial officer was indicted for embezzling over $800,000 last year. That district had received a clean audit just weeks before. Later the auditors claimed they just couldn’t detect the fraud. In the aftermath of that scandal, Berkeley fired its bond advisers; the same company that would handle the sale of the bonds for this referendum.
Remember, it’s not enough to stay home and not vote “yes.” You must get to the polls and vote “no” on April 21.
Fran Bisi
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments