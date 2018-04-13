Use the vote to turn around Hilton Head’s course

David Lauderdale wrote a poignant piece about the days of Hilton Head Island Mayor Frank Chapman. I was here and remember.
I was here when Mayor Tom Peeples decided that Hilton Head needed tax increment financing in order to develop as he thought it should. I even ran for Town Council (two close losses) as a way of, hopefully, postponing what Hilton Head has now become. In those days, the Packet backed the mayor’s choice for Council rather than some neophyte upstart. Today, Lauderdale writes of things that could have been.
People opposed to my candidacy told me that plantation dwellers like myself should concern themselves with their plantations and that business people should have precedence on whatever transpired outside the gates. It is my belief that this attitude still exists today.
Personally, and in the extreme, one could believe that there are people in power who would pave the island, take their millions and move to ruin another place if they could find one.
There, however, is still a remedy for curtailing overbuilding and the destruction of what’s left of paradise. It’s called election day.
I will not vote for anyone up for election to Town Council this election day without having a firm commitment to rethink the development model that exists today. Even with that affirmation, I’ll probably vote for anyone who opposes them anyway.
Hopefully, other voters might think this is a good idea. Whatever one’s thoughts might be, it’s a good idea to get out and vote.
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments