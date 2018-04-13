Would Benjamin Franklin vote for the Beaufort County school referendum?

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin.
The citizens of Beaufort County have an opportunity to ensure our investment in knowledge for our children by voting “yes” on the school construction bond referendum on April 21. The referendum funds additional classrooms at River Ridge Academy, May River High and a new school in Bluffton, as well as new Career and Technology Education (CATE) classrooms at Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island high schools.
New home construction in the area has been fast-paced with over 800 residential building permits issued each year since 2015. In 2012, only 332 residential building permits were issued.
More homes equals more students. River Ridge Academy opened in August 2015 with just over 900 students; two years later (September 2017) it had close to 1,200 students (117 percent of building capacity). Pritchardville Elementary is at 104 percent capacity. Five other district schools are at or over 90 percent capacity.
The earliest completion dates of the referendum-funded school additions is January 2020, and August 2020 for the new school and CATE classrooms.
A property owner of a $200,000 home can expect an $18.32 annual property tax increase to pay for these school expansions. That is a small price to pay when it comes to investing in our future.
“Genius without education is like silver in the mine.” – Benjamin Franklin.
Students without a classroom is like a community without a future. I’m investing in my community’s future by voting “yes.” Will you invest?
Robert Lanzone
Bluffton
