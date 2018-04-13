Without trust, the Beaufort County school bond vote must be ‘no’

The issue is trust, so vote “no” on the Beaufort County school bond referendum on Saturday, April 21.
Just say “no” to a superintendent of schools who admitted guilt and was fined for ethics violations. Our school district chief financial officer and planning and construction officer have been served subpoenas by the FBI. A school board member’s complaint against Superintendent Jeff Moss’ handpicked school district attorney is being investigated by the Supreme Court of South Carolina’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
Add to that our current dysfunctional school board.
The issue is trust. Just say “no.”
Alan Smith
Hilton Head Island
