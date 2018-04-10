What have we become as a nation?

I cannot be the only person to wonder why no one at the Fripp Island Resort Activity Center effectively stopped the Neanderthals who were throwing carrots at the patient and stately alligator that calls the island home.
And if security did observe these people harassing the gator, why were these deplorables not arrested?
Is this a sign of the continuing lack of respect we are seeing nationally towards our environment and the wild creatures who live among us?
And why not change the name of the Environmental Protection Agency to the Environmental Destruction Agency? Why be hypocritical? Let’s call it for what it has sadly become.
And how horrible it is for citizens who love our great nation to see the present occupant of the White House coupled in the news with authoritarian “leaders” from Poland, Hungary, the Philippines, and Russia. Do you ever ask yourself how we have gotten to such a place?
Happily, our country, for now, remains the greatest country in the world. And despite efforts to drag it down, we Americans do have a chance to correct this trajectory toward shame. It happens in November and it’s called elections. It’s our opportunity to truly keep America great.
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments