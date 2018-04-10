MLK anniversary deserved greater attention

I have a question. In the Beaufort downtown library there was no display regarding the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. When I asked staff members why there was nothing to acknowledge the death of one of our greatest Americans, the closest I got to an answer was, “We don’t do any advertising.” To which I responded, “Well, what about the large display with all the books about Jesus?” I was told, “That was for Easter.”
I am baffled. King addressed the civil rights situation at a crucial time, while many Christian churches failed to take a stand against Jim Crow racism, with some even defending the untenable position that God had created the white race superior to the negro race. King, in the name of his Christian faith, presented this country with a new dimension of freedom, wherein both white and black were able to see and accept not only racial equality, but also experience a freedom to appreciate the beauty of blackness.
What could be more pertinent to this country’s current political situation than the life and teachings of Martin Luther King? Does not this great American hero deserve a display honoring the sacrifice of his life?
“On gentle hand that tears lesions through the tissue of my fear and the marrow of my hunger/ To touch and caress my soul, I shed myself as one glass-blown black tear for you.”
I wrote this the day he died, and each anniversary of his death, try to share it with someone.
Bill Patton
St. Helena Island
