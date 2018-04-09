Beaufort County Council members insult citizens

I attended the recent Beaufort County Council meeting on Hilton Head Island. The main reason I attended was because I wanted to ask this group why they have decided to spend additional taxpayer money looking for a replacement for former county adminstrator Gary Kubic. I simply wanted to know why this has dragged on so long. It is embarrassing for Beaufort County. It screams, “We can’t decide so let’s spend more money.”
I was surprised to see the turnout of people who were feeling the same way and were not afraid to speak their mind — people from all walks of life, people who have worked with interim administraor Josh Gruber, people invested in Beaufort County.
Then I read the response from County Council member Gerald Dawson, who called it “an orchestrated charade.” And fellow member Rick Caporale called it “a set-up.” Those two insulted concerned citizens in the worst way. They should both apologize for these inappropriate statements.
Karen Doughtie
Bluffton
