Speak out, and vote ‘no’ on school referendum

On April 21, the Beaufort County Board of Education will waste $100,000 of the taxpayers’ money by holding an out-of-cycle election seeking approval for a $76 million bond issue for school construction. It’s passage is in question.
The planning for this election is well thought out and maximizes the chances of passage.
If the outcome is iffy, follow this advice. You want a low voter turnout. Hold the election on a weekend and not in combination with any other election. Don’t advertise except as required by law. Don’t beat the publicity drum. The fewer people who know about it the better.
Do not engage in controversy with probable naysayers like retired folks, or people who don’t have a vote. You are only giving free publicity to those opposed.
If you have to talk about it, refer to it as the “school board” not the “school bond” referendum.
Remember, the lower the turnout the better the chances of approval. Get your “yay sayers,” like parents, grandparents, teachers, school district employees, and college students to the polls.
Do we really want to trust a school board that couldn’t agree unanimously with the need for this bond? One that is hopelessly divided. One that is denying us details about FBI subpoenas concerning recent school construction? One that continues to put its faith in a superintendent guilty of a serious ethics violation? I say surely not.
Let’s vote April 21. Let’s beat the publicity drum. Let’s go to the polls and vote “no.”
Carl Lehmann
Sun City Hilton Head
