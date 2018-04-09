Vote ‘yes’ for the children

I have been following what The Island Packet has been reporting and can you tell me why the Packet is not actively supporting the education of children in our community?
I am perplexed as to how an entity that survives because people can read and absorb information, would not want a well-educated community.
Why would you not want better schools and school facilities? Why would you not want a better-educated community? Why would you not want students to have adequate classroom space? Why would you not want to support Career and Technical Education to provide workers in our community?
Are you so blinded by your hatred for those in charge that you have lost sight of why we are here?
Superintendents and board members come and go. Children and the need for an exemplary education are always here. Look beyond the present and into the future.
Growth is a given. We need more space and we need more funding to get it. The April 21 school bond referendum is about children and not adults. Get past the petty grudges of adults and focus on what needs to be done for our students.
And for all of the veteran citizens out there, your Social Security, Medicare and house values depend on this next generation. A few dollars a year on property taxes (and it is minimal if you check the school system website) is well worth it for future needs.
Norah Kathleen O’Neill
Bluffton
